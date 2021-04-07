Man sentenced to prison for armed robbery of Burgaw convenience store

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man who pleaded guilty to robbing a Burgaw convenience store in 2019 has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison.
Shaun Cedric Robinson, 22, was sentenced Wednesday to 100 months in prison for robbery affecting interstate commerce and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
According to law enforcement officials, Robinson, 22, and a co-defendant robbed a Scotchman convenience store in Burgaw on June 4, 2019.
“Robinson entered the store and held the clerk at gunpoint while he demanded money,” a Department of Justice news release states. “The clerk opened the cash register and the co-defendant took the money out of the register. Robinson’s co-defendant had driven Robinson to the store to effectuate the robbery and was going to be the get-away driver. However, Robinson ran the opposite direction from where the car was parked, and his co-defendant drove away from the scene without him.”
Store employees were able to describe the vehicle to officers, and the Burgaw Police Department was able to locate the car and its driver shortly after the robbery.
Robinson was found a short time after the robbery walking within three blocks of the Scotchman. Officials say Robinson was wearing clothing consistent with the suspect in the robbery and attempted to flee from law enforcement when they approached. He also reportedly had money from the store in his possession as well as the firearm used during the robbery.
After both men were taken to the Burgaw Police Department, Robinson once again fled from law enforcement but was located a short time later.
Robinson denied he participated in the robbery.
“When law enforcement confronted him about his clothing being consistent with the clothing worn by the robber, Robinson claimed he let the robber wear his pants and after the robbery Robinson took the pants back from the real robber and took the firearm from him,” the news release states.
Robinson pleaded guilty on Nov. 4, 2020, and was sentenced Wednesday.
