Man dies in wreck on NC Hwy 53 near Burgaw

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A 34-year-old man died in a head-on collision on North Carolina Highway 53 near Burgaw on Tuesday afternoon.
According to State Highway Patrol, the man who died was driving east on NC 53 when his car ran off the road; he over-corrected, crossed the center line and collided head-on with another passenger vehicle.
The driver of the other vehicle was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The road was closed for a couple of hours while crews worked to clear the scene.
