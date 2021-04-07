First Alert Forecast: a very warm start to the Azalea Festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a bright, at times breezy, and toasty Wednesday across the Cape Fear Region. Afternoon highs ought to range from the upper 70s at the beaches to the upper 80s inland! Interestingly: Wilmington’s record high for April 7 - 95, set in 1967 - is the highest record for any April day and, thus, is very like to survive for at least another year.