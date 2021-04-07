First Alert Forecast: a very warm start to the Azalea Festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a bright, at times breezy, and toasty Wednesday across the Cape Fear Region. Afternoon highs ought to range from the upper 70s at the beaches to the upper 80s inland! Interestingly: Wilmington’s record high for April 7 - 95, set in 1967 - is the highest record for any April day and, thus, is very like to survive for at least another year.
While this sunny and dry weather pattern may be good for your psyche, it does have drawbacks. For one, tree pollen counts - from oak to to poplar to maple to birch to sweet gum to pine - remain very high. The risk for brush fires remains elevated, to, so please be very cautious with flame!
As a frontal system approaches by the weekend, daily odds for showers and storms will grow to healthier 30-50% levels. Catch these metrics and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to a full ten days - for any location you choose - with your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.