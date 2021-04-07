Burgaw medical practice trying to find arms for its vaccine supply

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - If you’re still having difficulty scheduling an appointment for a Covid-19 vaccine, Black River Health Services in Burgaw could be your answer.
A spokesperson for the medical practice said on Wednesday they’re having difficulty filling appointment slots for their supply of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
If you’re interested, you can email administration@blackriverhealth.org or call 910-259-5721 (extension 5) to schedule an appointment.
Black River Health Services is located at 301 South Campbell Street in Burgaw.
