Burgaw medical practice trying to find arms for its vaccine supply
By WECT Staff | April 7, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT - Updated April 7 at 3:04 PM

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - If you’re still having difficulty scheduling an appointment for a Covid-19 vaccine, Black River Health Services in Burgaw could be your answer.

A spokesperson for the medical practice said on Wednesday they’re having difficulty filling appointment slots for their supply of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

If you’re interested, you can email administration@blackriverhealth.org or call 910-259-5721 (extension 5) to schedule an appointment.

Black River Health Services is located at 301 South Campbell Street in Burgaw.

