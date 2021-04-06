Wilmington names interim city manager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington officials have announced that Tony Caudle, the current deputy city manager, will take over as interim city manager, effective June 1.
Caudle’s appointment follows the departure of city manager Sterling Cheatham who is retiring after serving 18 years in the post during his 45-year career in public administration.
Caudle has served as deputy city manager since 2008 and previously served as town manager for Wrightsville Beach, Topsail Beach, Black Mountain, N.C., and Woodruff, S.C.
He began his career in public administration in Asheville as a city planner and holds a Masters of Public Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
“For more than 12 years, Tony has played an instrumental role in guiding our city through natural disasters and meeting the challenges of a growing population. Wilmington has benefited tremendously from his insight and professionalism and I am confident in his ability to lead our city administration,” said Mayor Bill Saffo.
