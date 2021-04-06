Wilmington City Council to hold second vote on speed limit change for Greenville Loop Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A second reading for an ordinance to reduce the speed limit on Greenville Loop Road will be held during Tuesday night’s Wilmington City Council meeting.
The ordinance would reduce the general speed limit from 40 miles per hour to 35 mph on Greenville Loop Road and from 30 mph to 25 mph in the Bradley Creek Elementary School zone.
During its March meeting, the City Council voted 4-3 in favor of the ordinance but since the vote wasn’t unanimous a second reading is scheduled for Tuesday night’s meeting.
The ordinance was sponsored by Council member Charlie Rivenbark and seconded by Clifford Barnett.
Rivenbark said the traffic on that road is likely to increase when the roundabout is implemented at Pine Grove and Holly Tree Road.
In 2003, City Council adopted an ordinance to establish the current speed limits on Greenville Loop Road and in the Bradley Creek Elementary school zone.
Traffic accidents are common on Greenville Loop Road and numerous studies have been done to ascertain the need for improvements.
Early in March 2021, staff made a presentation to City Council detailing current conditions and making recommendations for additional traffic control devices to be installed in order to improve the safe and proper use of the road.
Rivenbark proposed the ordinance to reduce the speed limits in addition to the approved traffic control devices.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.