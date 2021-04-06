UNCW baseball seeks weekend opponent after James Madison series postponed

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW Baseball’s three-game series at James Madison University this weekend was postponed due to Covid-19 protocols within the JMU program.
A decision about a makeup date and time will be made at a later date, officials say.
In the meantime, UNCW is seeking an opponent for the weekend.
This will be the fourth straight game for UNCW that has been postponed due to virus protocols. Tuesday’s game at Coastal Carolina was similarly postponed due to Covid concerns within the CCU program.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.