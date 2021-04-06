Town of Kure Beach delays paid parking start date a couple of days

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Kure Beach has moved the official start date for its new paid parking program to Friday, April 9, 2021 with the grace period until April 21, 2021 remaining the same.
Mayor Craig Bloszinsky says the program is ready to start except for one thing.
“Honestly this move of 2 days is driven by problems securing labor for installation of the signs,” said Bloszinsky in an email.
Paid parking will be enforced between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. through November 9, 2021. Click here for parking rates and permit costs.
Registration for parking permits for residents and businesses opened March 31; license plates can be registered at any time during the season.
Check the Town of Kure Beach website for updates.
