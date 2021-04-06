Tabor City man wins $1 million prize in lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A Tabor City man recently won a $1 million prize in the Millionaire Maker lottery game.
According to lottery officials, Wendell James purchased his winning $30 ticket from Vasco on East 5th Street in Tabor City on Saturday.
“I was in the den at home when I scratched it off,” he said. “My family was sitting there and we just got excited.”
James said he plans to share his winnings with his family.
“I have a close-knit family, so I’m going to share it with my family, my brothers and sisters,” said James of his plans for the prize money. “I’ll be able to help them like they’ve been helping us all our lives.”
James had the option of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years but instead selected to take a lump sum of $600,000. He took home $424,509 after required federal and state tax withholdings.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.