New Hanover County to offer free counseling in wake of deadly mass shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In the wake of Saturday’s deadly mass shooting in Wilmington, New Hanover County officials announced they are partnering with Coastal Horizons and other community organizations to offer free counseling support to residents who have been impacted by the tragic event.
From Wednesday to Friday (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily), licensed counselors, volunteers, and pastors will be on stand-by at Mt. Olive AME Church, located at 1001 South Seventh Street, to help any resident in need. Masks and social distancing will be required, officials say.
“Our goal is to give residents a place to talk and gather information for moving forward,” said New Hanover County’s Chief Diversity and Equity Officer Linda Thompson. “We believe the trauma that has hit our community cannot be ignored. We must be willing to address the hurt before we can truly heal forward.”
Three people were killed and four others injured after a gun battle erupted at a house party on Kidder Street just after midnight on Saturday, April 3. Wilmington police have released few details about the shooting, as investigators work to determine how it began and who was responsible.
A spokesperson for the police department said the four hospitalized victims are still recovering and are expected to survive.