Infant bath seats sold on Amazon.com recalled

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - About 5,000 foldable infant bath seats which were sold exclusively on Amazon.com have been recalled.
The seats, which were manufactured by Dongguan Baby Care Products of China and imported by BATTOP, are a potential drowning hazard, according to the recall alert.
“The bath seats fail to meet the federal safety standard for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability, and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies,” United States Consumer Product Safety Commission states on its website. “Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant bath seats and contact BATTOP for instructions on returning the bath seats with free shipping to receive a full refund. Amazon, on behalf of BATTOP, is contacting all known purchasers directly.”
The model number is BB2206.
The items were sold from July 2020 through October 2020.
The CPSC website states that no injuries have been reported at this time.
For more information on the recall, click here.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.