Infant bath seats sold on Amazon.com recalled

“The bath seats fail to meet the federal safety standard for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability, and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies,” United States Consumer Product Safety Commission states on its website. “Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant bath seats and contact BATTOP for instructions on returning the bath seats with free shipping to receive a full refund. Amazon, on behalf of BATTOP, is contacting all known purchasers directly.”