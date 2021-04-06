Cooper: More than 5.2 million vaccinations have been administered in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - With vaccines set to open for many more North Carolinians Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper said the state has administered more than 5.2 million doses so far.
Almost 40 percent of adults in the state are at least partially vaccinated, and more than a fourth of adults are fully vaccinated.
“Particularly important is that our most vulnerable population, those 65 and over, is gaining protection every day,” Cooper said. “73 percent of them have had at least one shot and more than 65 percent of them are fully vaccinated.
“Tomorrow, Group 5 becomes eligible for the vaccine. That means anyone 16 and older can sign up for a shot. Because of the hard work of our providers and the commitment of North Carolinians to take their shot, we are getting people vaccinated more quickly than we predicted.”
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.