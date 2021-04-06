Get Fit With 6: April Challenge

By Kim Ratcliff | April 6, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT - Updated April 6 at 5:00 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Getting you ready for warmer weather, short sleeves, and tank tops. This month the Get Fit With 6 challenge focuses on arm exercises.

Tricep Overheads

- You can use weights, or a ball, anything lying around home that’s at least five pounds.

- In a standing position hold your weight or ball above and behind your head.

- At elbows bend behind your head, straight down then back up toward the ceiling and repeat.

Tricep Dips

- Another option using a table, bench, stairs or even the floor

- From a sitting position on a bench or stairs put your hands on the edge.

- Make sure your fingers are hanging off the edge and your fists are pressing against it.

- Your legs are in a table top position with your feet on the floor (for a more difficult workout stretch your legs out with heels on the floor).

- Bend your elbows back behind you and dip down and back up.

Bicep Curls

- You can use weights or a ball.

- From a standing position bring your feet a little more than shoulder width apart, slight bend in the knees.

- If holding a ball start at the center of your core, lift the ball to the bottom of your chin, bring it back to your core and repeat.

- If using dumb-bells in each hand, position your hands out wide beside your body.

- Raise the dumb bells up to your shoulders, bring back down and repeat.

Mountain Climbers

- No equipment needed.

- Start in a straight arm plank with arms and feet about the same distance apart.

- Bring your right knee toward the center of your arms then back out and alternate with your left knee.

- Once you get used to it you can pick up your feet and move faster.

- You should feel this in your lower abs, calves, quadraceps, and hamstrings.

The beginning of the month will start with low reps and increase a little bit everyday.

Here’s the schedule:

