Get Fit With 6: April Challenge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Getting you ready for warmer weather, short sleeves, and tank tops. This month the Get Fit With 6 challenge focuses on arm exercises.
Tricep Overheads
- You can use weights, or a ball, anything lying around home that’s at least five pounds.
- In a standing position hold your weight or ball above and behind your head.
- At elbows bend behind your head, straight down then back up toward the ceiling and repeat.
Tricep Dips
- Another option using a table, bench, stairs or even the floor
- From a sitting position on a bench or stairs put your hands on the edge.
- Make sure your fingers are hanging off the edge and your fists are pressing against it.
- Your legs are in a table top position with your feet on the floor (for a more difficult workout stretch your legs out with heels on the floor).
- Bend your elbows back behind you and dip down and back up.
Bicep Curls
- You can use weights or a ball.
- From a standing position bring your feet a little more than shoulder width apart, slight bend in the knees.
- If holding a ball start at the center of your core, lift the ball to the bottom of your chin, bring it back to your core and repeat.
- If using dumb-bells in each hand, position your hands out wide beside your body.
- Raise the dumb bells up to your shoulders, bring back down and repeat.
Mountain Climbers
- No equipment needed.
- Start in a straight arm plank with arms and feet about the same distance apart.
- Bring your right knee toward the center of your arms then back out and alternate with your left knee.
- Once you get used to it you can pick up your feet and move faster.
- You should feel this in your lower abs, calves, quadraceps, and hamstrings.
The beginning of the month will start with low reps and increase a little bit everyday.
Here’s the schedule:
