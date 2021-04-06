Four remain hospitalized after deadly Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Four people remain hospitalized after a shooting erupted at a house party in Wilmington early Saturday morning, leaving three people dead.
Jessica Williams, a spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, said on Tuesday that the four victims are still recovering from their injuries and are expected to survive.
Wilmington police have released few details about the shooting, as detectives continue to investigate why the shooting started and who is responsible.
Officers initially responded to calls of shots fired on Kidder Street between 7th and 8th streets just after midnight. They arrived and discovered that a gunfight had erupted inside the home during a party, according to police.
Family, friends and loved ones set up three memorials at the house to honor the three victims who lost their lives. All the victims were under the age of 22.
“Wilmington Police Department detectives continue to work around the clock gathering and processing evidence in the Kidder St. case,” the WPD previously stated in a news release. “Due to the number of victims in this case and the circumstances surrounding it, it will take time and a significant amount of manpower to conduct a thorough investigation and bring justice to the victims and their families.”
