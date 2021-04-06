First Alert Forecast: the first of many April 80s...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Region suffered a cold snap last Friday and Saturday but, since then temperatures have been on the up! And with sun and west winds for fuel, the numbers will continue their toasty trend Tuesday. Expect afternoon highs mainly in the lower and middle 80s on the mainland and middle and upper 70s for most beach communities.
Despite its showery mainstream reputation, April is, on average, the driest month in the Cape Fear Region. Search for garden-soaking, pollen-cleansing, and brush fire risk-reducing raindrops in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to a full ten days - any time you like for any location you choose - with your WECT Weather App!
