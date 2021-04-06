First Alert Forecast: 80 degree April days continue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Tuesday! The Cape Fear Region suffered a cold snap last Friday and Saturday but, since then temperatures have been on the up! And with sun and west winds for fuel, the numbers will continue their toasty trend through the middle of the week. Overnight, expect lows to dip back into the upper 50s amid tranquil breezes and starry skies. Afternoon highs Wednesday will skyrocket to the middle 80s on the mainland and middle and upper 70s and lower 80s for most beach communities.