Everyone 16 or older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The time has finally come, the day that healthcare providers welcome all those who are interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine a chance to do so.
Doctor West Paul, Chief Clinical Officer for NHRMC, says the county, as well as the hospital, have continued to see a high demand for the vaccine and is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.
“We have, as we’ve opened it up to more and more, essential workers, continued to fill those slots – New Hanover County has not had any trouble filling vaccine slots, unlike other counties that we’ve seen we continue to have incredible demand which is just awesome from our standpoint moving forward,” Paul said.
And as for the efficacy of the shots - Paul says the hospital has continued to see a lower number of patients in the 65-and-older age group and attributes that to the vaccine.
“Even locally, you can look at our hospitalization numbers, we have seen an incredibly positive effect of vaccinating our vulnerable population in just what we have been admitting, and also the drop-offs. Not all the vaccine we know that but certainly, we’re not seeing the numbers of 65 years old and older patients coming in any longer – we know that’s the vaccine,” he said.
Anyone who wants a shot can schedule one through NHRMC’s website, or by calling (910) 662-2020.
“NHRMC also has an email list available for anyone to sign up to receive notifications when COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available,” according to the hospital.
