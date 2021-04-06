COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher hopes to help students become investigators

“This project aims to bring science to life in my first-grade classroom by giving students opportunities for hands-on exploration, discovery, design, inquiry, and investigation into key scientific concepts that are the building blocks for future learning across a wide variety of scientific fields, Womble says on her Donors Choose page. “This idea flows from the 3-dimensional learning model for the Next Generation Science Standards. Too often, science, a subject young children naturally enjoy, is relegated to a few brief content-centered lessons, worksheets, and occasional demonstrations. I believe this is unacceptable and want to give my students the opportunity to satisfy their natural curiosity about the world around them while they build a basic body of scientific knowledge and critical thinking skills.”