Bill looks to add ACC Tournament to public holidays in NC

Bill looks to add ACC Tournament to public holidays in NC
Greensboro Coliseum is mostly empty after the NCAA college basketball games were cancelled at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 12, 2020. The biggest conferences in college sports all canceled their basketball tournaments because of the new coronavirus, seemingly putting the NCAA Tournament in doubt. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) (Source: Gerry Broome)
By CBS 17 Digital Desk | April 6, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT - Updated April 6 at 1:03 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A bill filed Tuesday by Democratic Senators in the North Carolina General Assembly aims to make the ACC Tournament a public holiday.

Click to read Senate Bill 567

Sens. Sarah Crawford (D-Franklin), Natalie Murdock (D-Durham), and DeAndrea Salvador (D-Mecklenburg) are the primary sponsors of Senate Bill 567 – short titled “ACC Basketball Tournament Holiday.”

SB567 would add the Fridays in March when the men’s and women’s ACC basketball tournaments are being played to the state’s list of public holidays.

“This is ACC country, ACC territory. (I’m) born and raised in Greensboro, North Carolina. So, the ACC is literally a holiday for us already. So, we might as well formalize that into an official state holiday,” Murdock told CBS 17′s Michael Hyland.

The day would add to North Carolina’s current list of 19 public holidays.

The 2021 men’s ACC basketball tournament final was the second-ever championship game to not have one of the conference’s four North Carolina schools.

The only other time was when Georgia Tech beat Virginia in 1990 for the tournament title.

N.C. State topped Wake Forest 82–80 in overtime in the first ACC Tournament in 1954.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.