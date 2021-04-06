ATMC opens first phase of “Faster Columbus” broadband project to customers

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - ATMC announced on Tuesday that it has opened the first phase of its federally-funded “Faster Columbus” broadband internet project to residential and business customers.
The project was made possible by a $7.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Broadband program. ATMC contributed a $7.9 million match for a total project cost of $15.8 million.
Residents and businesses in the New Life community, located east of Tabor City, can now sign up for internet service with speeds of up to 1 gigabit, telephone service, digital cable television, and home security and automation service.
The project is divided into four phases and upon completion, ATMC will be able to provide high-speed internet service to more than 4,000 addresses in the rural Columbus County communities of Hallsboro, Lake Waccamaw, Bolton, and areas north of Tabor City and Whiteville.
Construction is currently underway in the Hallsboro area with the project expected to be completed by the end of 2022.
Last July, ATMC finished a project made possible via a $1 million grant from the 2019 NC GREAT Grant program to bring high-speed internet to 1,200 in the Beaverdam community. ATMC also recently announced that it was bringing internet service to the Fair Bluff area.
