The Art League of Leland to host annual art exhibition and sale

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mark your calendar for the Art League of Leland’s “It’s ALL Art” annual art exhibition and sale.
The event, May 1 and 2, at the Brunswick Forest Fitness & Wellness Center at 2701 Brunswick Forest Parkway, Leland, is free and open to the public.
The event will include original pieces from 65 artists who call the Cape Fear home.
Pieces include abstract, impressionist and realistic works of art.
The event will also raise money for Dreams of Wilmington, a youth development organization that offers free programming in the literary, visual and performing arts.
ALL President Ricardo Perez said he hopes the event will also help the organization attract new members.
“The Art League of Leland wants to embrace and invite anyone to join our organization,” he said. “You do not need to be a resident of Leland. We have many people who participate in our organization from Hampstead, Southport, throughout throughout the area, so if you’re interested this is a great time to be in a community of artists, meet the folks and think about joining us.”
For more information, visit www.artleagueofleland.org.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.