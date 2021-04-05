WPD: Detectives working around the clock on mass shooting investigation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives are working “around the clock” in their investigation of Saturday’s mass shooting on Kidder Street, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
“Wilmington Police Department detectives continue to work around the clock gathering and processing evidence in the Kidder St. case,” the WPD stated in a news release. “Due to the number of victims in this case and the circumstances surrounding it, it will take time and a significant amount of manpower to conduct a thorough investigation and bring justice to the victims and their families.
“We are asking for patience and assistance from anyone in the community who may have info. Please reach out through the Wilmington, NC PD smartphone app or by texting 847411 (tip411) and including the keyword WPDNC. Both methods are 100% anonymous.”
Three people died and four others were injured in the shooting which took place early Saturday morning.
Wilmington police responded to calls of shots fired on Kidder St. between 7th and 8th streets just after midnight. They arrived and discovered that a gunfight had erupted inside the home during a party, according to police.
The WPD will hold a news conference “once detectives have additional information to share,” according to the news release.
