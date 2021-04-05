Unattended brush fire affects four properties

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Two sheds were destroyed and the exterior of one home damaged by a fire that started in a ditch between four corner properties in the area of Lanvale Hills Circle, Orchard Loop Road and Lewis Road in Leland Monday afternoon.
Leland Fire and Rescue received a call at 3:09 p.m. and attended the scene alongside additional units from Winnabow, Norhtwest, Navassa, New Hanover County, and the NC Department of Forestry.
Because the properties were only divided by fences, the fire spread quickly to sheds and one of the houses.
According to Leland Fire and Rescue’s Fire Chief Chris Langlois, fire crews were able to get the blaze under control in about 20 minutes and prevent further structural damage.
The fire did not reach the inside of any of the homes and no-one was hurt.
