Southport announces summer/fall reopening plan

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Southport Mayor Joseph Hatem announced plans Monday for the opening of several city facilities for the summer and fall of 2021.
The “Steady as She Goes” campaign focuses on reinstating some outdoor programs on a limited scale and opening facilities safely including the City of Southport Visitors Center, Garrison Lawn, Indian Trail Tree meeting Hall, and City Hall from June 1, 2021.
All venues will continue to follow Governor Cooper’s Executive Order and CDC/NCDHHS guidelines to create a safe environment for all citizens and visitors as they open.
“We ‘Stay the Course” in terms of safety, but we adapt, we evolve, we find a better way forward,” said Hatem.
Although Southport has remained open to visitors and commerce since May 2020, many activities have been limited by public health restrictions. These restrictions will continue to ease as the vaccinated population increases.
By collaborating with the Southport Department of Tourism and Communication, the city has developed a safe plan for the summer market, concert series, Plein Aire Festival, and other events to resume.
Safety measures will be implemented so these events can operate in a smaller capacity on the Ft. Johnston Garrison lawn.
Once the pandemic is under control and restrictions are eased, it is hoped that bigger events, festivals, parades, and mass gatherings will be able to take place after Labor Day.
“The success of this initiative is dependent upon all Southport residents, businesses and visitors doing their part to adhere to the necessary health safety guidelines. Wear a mask, maintain social distancing and practice good hand hygiene. To protect the health of our community, whether personal, environmental or economic, is the cornerstone of how we move forward,” said Hatem.
