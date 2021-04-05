Several Azalea Festival events scheduled for this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several Azalea Festival events will be taking place this week in Wilmington:
- Th Azaleas on Tour Porch Parade will be held April 5-11. Houses all around Wilmington are all decked out with spring decorations so you can drive around and check them out. More information can be found here.
- The Azalea Sun Run will be held April 5-11. It’s a virtual race where you can run at any time, as long as the walk or run goes the length of a 5K. More information on the run can be found here.
- The Queen’s Coronation is happening on Wednesday. More information can be found here.
- The Secret Garden Party takes place on Friday, April 9 at 2 p.m. More information can be found here.
- The annual coin show will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10. More information can be found here.
For a full list of Azalea Festival events click here.
