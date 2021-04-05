NHC Board of Commissioners approves framework for $45 million investment from American Rescue Plan

“New Hanover County has an important responsibility to care for our most vulnerable residents and assist our community as we recover from the impacts of the pandemic, to be even more resilient and healthier than before,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson Boseman. “This funding will allow us to do that by assisting and investing in our residents, businesses and nonprofits who have been struggling, providing internet access to children and families, funding critical infrastructure like water and sewer to help create more affordable housing, establishing mental health assistance for children and seniors, and much more. I am proud that New Hanover County is forward-thinking in its planning and is focused on how we can best serve our entire community.”