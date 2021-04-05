Keeping it in the family: UNC hires alum Hubert Davis as head basketball coach, succeeds Roy WIlliams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Tar Heels found the successor to legendary head coach Roy Williams within the basketball program.
On Monday, the University of North Carolina’s Board of Trustees called for an emergency meeting.
A source told CBS Sports they were discussing Hubert Davis’ contract to become the next head men’s basketball coach. Davis is a former Tar Heel standout who played for the program from 1988 to 1992.
UNC confirmed the hire on Monday.
“Hubert Davis is the best leader we can possibly have for our men’s basketball program,” said UNC Athletics Director Bubba Cunningham. “He teaches student-athletes on and off the court. He inspires his fellow staff members. He is strongly committed to family. He has a tenacious, burning desire to be the best he can possibly be; we witnessed that when he was a player, a broadcaster and an assistant coach – and I have no doubt he will ensure that our student-athletes and program will be the best they can be, as well.”
Davis had been an assistant coach for the Tar Heels since 2012.
With him on the bench, North Carolina won the 2017 NCAA Championship.
“I love this University,” Davis said. “I played here, I earned my degree here, I fell in love with my wife here, I got married here, I moved here after I retired from the NBA and I have raised my family here. I am proud to lead this team, and I can’t wait for all that comes next.”
He takes the helm in Chapel Hill after Williams announced his retirement on April 1.
Williams led UNC to three NCAA championships and is retiring with 903 wins as a college basketball head coach. He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007.
He has had 48 seasons as a basketball coach, including 33 seasons as a college head coach (18 at UNC, 15 at Kansas), 10 as assistant coach at UNC and five as head coach at Owen High School in Black Mountain, N.C.
“I am honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to lead this program,’' Davis said. “I would not be here without Coach Dean Smith, Coach Bill Guthridge and Coach Roy Williams. They taught me so much – and I’m eager to walk their path in my shoes and with my personality. I also would not be here without Chancellor Guskiewicz and Bubba Cunningham. I appreciate their faith in me and I look forward to working closely with them.”
Davis played 12 years in the National Basketball Association with the New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons and New Jersey Nets.
The Tar Heels have been to 20 Finals Fours, made it to the NCAA Tournament 50 times and won six championships.
UNC finished 18-11 this season before losing to Wisconsin in the tournament.
