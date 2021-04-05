Keeping it in the family: UNC hires alum Hubert Davis as head basketball coach, succeeds Roy WIlliams

“Hubert Davis is the best leader we can possibly have for our men’s basketball program,” said UNC Athletics Director Bubba Cunningham. “He teaches student-athletes on and off the court. He inspires his fellow staff members. He is strongly committed to family. He has a tenacious, burning desire to be the best he can possibly be; we witnessed that when he was a player, a broadcaster and an assistant coach – and I have no doubt he will ensure that our student-athletes and program will be the best they can be, as well.”