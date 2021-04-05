First Alert Forecast: warmer 80s on the way this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late on this Monday! Your First Alert Forecast features a continuation of the clear and dry pattern across the Cape Fear Region. Amid light westerly or northwesterly breezes, temperatures will dip back tonight to the lower 50s with a few upper 40s for inland zones.
Sunshine and occasional southwest winds are likely to sponsor even warmer weather as this week progresses. Expect afternoon temperatures in the 70s to, locally, 80s for mainland portions of the Cape Fear Region, and consistently frost-free nights for all spots.
Despite its showery mainstream reputation, April is, statistically, the driest month in the Cape Fear Region. Search for raindrops in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or extend your outlook for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
