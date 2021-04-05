Bitty & Beau’s to open shop in Houston

Bitty & Beau’s to open shop in Houston
Bitty and Beau's in Wilmington (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff | April 5, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT - Updated April 5 at 8:23 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bitty & Beau’s is coming to Houston!

The Wright family announced its ninth franchise location Monday morning on Facebook.

Franchises already have been announced for Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Washington, D.C., Athens, Ga., Waco, Texas, Boston, Bethlehem, Pa., and Auburn, Ala.

The company currently has shops open in Wilmington, Charleston, S.C., Savannah, Ga., and Annapolis, Md.

The family-owned coffee company likes to describe Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Shop as a “human rights movement disguised as a coffee shop” since its locations employ people with intellectual and development disabilities.

Just announced! Our 9th Franchise will open in...

Posted by Bitty & Beau's Coffee on Monday, April 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.