Bitty & Beau’s to open shop in Houston

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bitty & Beau’s is coming to Houston!
The Wright family announced its ninth franchise location Monday morning on Facebook.
Franchises already have been announced for Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Washington, D.C., Athens, Ga., Waco, Texas, Boston, Bethlehem, Pa., and Auburn, Ala.
The company currently has shops open in Wilmington, Charleston, S.C., Savannah, Ga., and Annapolis, Md.
The family-owned coffee company likes to describe Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Shop as a “human rights movement disguised as a coffee shop” since its locations employ people with intellectual and development disabilities.
