Bill in NC senate proposes new process for releasing law enforcement video

Under the current law, recordings made by law enforcement agencies are not public record, and anyone seen or heard on bodycam or dashcam video can request the custodial law enforcement agency to release it. If the agency refuses, the person requesting the video must go to Superior Court, where a judge can order the law enforcement agency to hand over the video if it finds “that the law enforcement agency abused its discretion in denying the request for disclosure”. If a member of the media or the general public petitions for the video, the case immediately goes to Superior Court. The law does not allow law enforcement agencies to disclose the video to these parties without a court order.