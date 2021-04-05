10 arrested in York County child exploitation operation: ‘These predators are out here’

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Predators from North and South Carolina traveled to York County looking for sex with children as young as 10, deputies said Monday.
Ten people were arrested in “Operation Home Alone,” which was underway from March 10-14. The operation took place at several different spots, including an abandoned home in Fort Mill, South Carolina.
“Seven of the ten arrestees, dubbed as travelers, actually came to the residence or attempted to come to the residence of the operation,” deputies said. “The ages of the children they thought they were coming to have sex with were 10 to 17-years-old.”
York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson described the web as having “holes” and “crannies” that can be used for people to prey on children.
“These predators are out here and they are waiting for your child or someone’s child to slip up and become trapped in their web,” Tolson said.
The sheriff advised parents to know their children’s passwords on social media sites and to pay attention to online activity.
“Dig … and dig more. And when you think you’re done digging, dig some more,” Tolson said. “These predators are online. They come from all walks of life and all occupational backgrounds.”
Below are the 10 men arrested in the operation:
1. David Medina Osorio
- AGE: 34
- Williow Wood Lane, Rock Hill, SC
- OCCUPATION: Unemployed
- CHARGE(S): Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree, Criminal solicitation of a minor
2. Donald Dewaine Dorsey
- AGE: 42
- Possum Hollow Road, Indian Land, SC
- OCCUPATION: Unemployed
- CHARGE(S): Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree, Criminal solicitation of a minor
3. Jose Jesus Garcia-Arellano
- AGE: 25
- Goldsboro, NC
- OCCUPATION: Unemployed
- CHARGE(S): Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 1st Degree, Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree, Criminal solicitation of a minor (X2), Disseminate Obscene Material to a Person less than 18-years-old
4. Joseph Scott Varalli
- AGE: 30
- York, SC
- OCCUPATION: Unemployed
- CHARGE(S): Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree, Promoting the Prostitution of a Minor
5. Keith Alan Grey
- AGE: 44
- China Grove, NC
- OCCUPATION: Unknown
- CHARGE(S): Criminal solicitation of a minor, Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – Victim under 11 years of age 1st Degree, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 1st Degree.
6. Michael John Worley
- AGE: 48
- Canton, NC
- OCCUPATION: Construction
- CHARGE(S): Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree
- ADDITIONAL: Registered sex offender in North Carolina. Just released from federal prison November 2020. Off house arrest March 1, 2021.
7. Scott Robert Pless
- AGE: 52
- Rock Hill, SC
- OCCUPATION: Auto Body Mechanic
- CHARGE(S): Criminal Solicitation of a Minor.
8. Walter Glenn Witherspoon
- AGE: 41
- Le Grange, NC
- OCCUPATION: Truck Driver
- CHARGE(S): Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree, Promoting the Prostitution of a Minor
9. Dennis James Hastings
- AGE: 60
- Chester, SC
- OCCUPATION: Machinist
- CHARGE(S): Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 1st Degree
10. Nilesh Karthikeya Aleti
- AGE: 29
- Charlotte, NC
- OCCUPATION: Independent software company
- CHARGE(S): Promoting the Prostitution of a Minor
More arrests are expected. Fifteen arrests were made during a similar investigation in November 2019.
The operations are national and will continue.
