First Alert Forecast: warming trend set to continue as work week begins

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Easter Sunday evening to you! High pressure stayed put in southeastern NC--keeping your Sunday full of sun and clear skies! The high in Wilmington soared into the middle 70s with cooler 60s along the coast. Tonight will be clear and not nearly as cold as recent evenings as lows only drop into the middle and upper 40s.
The upcoming week looks promising in terms of persisting sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs should make a run at 80 degrees in locations outside the coast by Tuesday and Wednesday. You may want to enjoy a walk on the beach this week before storm chances increase late week into the weekend! Catch details on these times and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here. Or, tap your WECT Weather App for a ten-day outlook for any spot you like!
