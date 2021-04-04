First Alert Forecast: warming trend set to continue as work week begins

The upcoming week looks promising in terms of persisting sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs should make a run at 80 degrees in locations outside the coast by Tuesday and Wednesday. You may want to enjoy a walk on the beach this week before storm chances increase late week into the weekend! Catch details on these times and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here. Or, tap your WECT Weather App for a ten-day outlook for any spot you like!