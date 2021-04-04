First Alert Forecast: mild temperatures return on Easter Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Easter Sunday to you! High pressure will stay put in southeastern NC--keeping your Sunday full of sun and clear skies! High temperatures will rise into the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon.
The upcoming week looks promising in terms of persisting sunshine and warmer temperatures. You may want to enjoy a walk on the beach this week before storm chances increase into the weekend! Catch details on these times and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here. Or, tap your WECT Weather App for a ten-day outlook for any spot you like!
