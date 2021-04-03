Wilmington police investigate Friday shooting on S. 6th Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Friday afternoon at 4:10 p.m in the 1100 block of S. 6th Street.
Police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area. While they were canvassing, New Hanover Regional Medical Center informed of two men who had just arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.
The first victim — Antonio Derel Miller, 26 — is currently listed in serious but stable condition.
The second victim — Dywaune Reshaune Jr., 19 — suffered non-life threatening injuries. Due to having an outstanding warrant for Assault With a Deadly Weapon (which occurred at 6th and Meares St. this time last year), Reshaune Jr. was arrested upon his release from the hospital.
Police say the case is still under investigation and it’s not yet known if it is related to the Kidder Street shooting, which took place eight hours later, just after midnight. Seven people were shot, killing three and injuring four.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use the Wilmington, NC PD app for anonymous methods. Tipsters can also text an anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword WPDNC.
