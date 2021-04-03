Queen Azalea takes part in Azalea Sweep

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Today, as part of the annual Azalea festival, the Azalea Sweep was held.
It’s an event that takes place before the festival with committee members, volunteers and even the queen herself. They travel around the port city and clean up areas where she will visit during her reign.
The volunteers met this morning at Legion Stadium to sign waivers and get their supplies. Azalea Queen Victoria Huggins says she is glad to take part in the event.
“It’s a beloved tradition that the festival always doses and I’m really excited that I’m the first Queen Azalea to actually participate in this event,” says Huggins. “It’s all about the service today.”
The 2021 Azalea Festival will begin this Wednesday, April 7.
