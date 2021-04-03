First Alert Forecast: freezing start but mild end to Easter weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Saturday! You’re going to want to grab your coat this morning as a wintry and strong high pressure system digs deep into the Carolinas. the NWS has hoisted a freeze warning until 10 a.m. unless canceled early. Temperatures start off in the wintry 30s, but a rapid warm up will will shoot to the upper 50s and lower 60s. While that may sound cold, it’s an improvement from Friday.