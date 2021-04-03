First Alert Forecast: freezing start but mild end to Easter weekend

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Afternoon, April 2, 2021
By Gabe Ross | April 3, 2021

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Saturday! You’re going to want to grab your coat this morning as a wintry and strong high pressure system digs deep into the Carolinas. the NWS has hoisted a freeze warning until 10 a.m. unless canceled early. Temperatures start off in the wintry 30s, but a rapid warm up will will shoot to the upper 50s and lower 60s. While that may sound cold, it’s an improvement from Friday.

A trip back to the refrigerator, so-to-speak awaits you Saturday night and Sunday morning, meaning you’ll need the coat again for Easter sunrise services. However, Easter Sunday is also the beginning of a warm and sunny trend into the coming work week. Catch details on these times and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here. Or, tap your WECT Weather App for a ten-day outlook for any spot you like!

7-day Forecast

