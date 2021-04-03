First Alert Forecast: chilly overnight, temperatures warm up for your Easter Sunday

By Claire Fry | April 3, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT - Updated April 3 at 7:47 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good evening to you! Unlike last night, we do not plan on breaking any record-lows but it will still be chilly this evening. Our low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, so a jacket will still be necessary if you plan on going outside this evening! Clear skies will persist overnight and into tomorrow.

Sunrise services for your Easter Sunday will also require a coat; however, it is also the beginning of a sunny and warm trend into the coming work week! You may want to enjoy a walk on the beach this week before storm chances increase into next weekend! Catch details on these times and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here. Or, tap your WECT Weather App for a ten-day outlook for any spot you like!

