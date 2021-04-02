UNCW identifies two Covid-19 clusters at campus residence halls

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW on Friday announced that two Covid-19 clusters have been identified at a pair of on-campus residence halls — Keystone House and Seahawk Crossing 4.
A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed in close proximity by location and that occur within a 14-day period.
The individuals involved in these clusters are isolating and receiving medical monitoring and/or treatment as needed. Citing privacy concerns, UNCW said additional information will not be released.
The university has informed the New Hanover County Health Department and contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone determined to have been in close contact with a positive individual.
A close contact is defined as someone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes.
Those identified as a close contact will be notified directly and provided with further guidance.
