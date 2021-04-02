NHCSO: Man shoots brother during argument, faces attempted murder charge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man shot his brother while the two were arguing Thursday night, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Lt. Jerry Brewer, Timothy and Matthew Lambert were arguing in a home in the 7200 block of Copperfield Court when Matthew barricaded himself in a room.
Timothy Lambert then allegedly fired a shot with a rifle through the door of the room, striking Matthew in the shoulder.
Matthew Lambert was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment but is expected to make a full recovery, according to Brewer.
Timothy Jacob Lambert, 29, has been charged with first-degree attempted murder and is being held under a $500,000 bond, according to online records.
