Independent film shot in Wilmington comes to Amazon Prime Video

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Drought, an independent film shot in Wilmington that features an actor with autism who plays a character on the autism spectrum, debuts on Amazon Prime Video on Fri., April 2, which is World Autism Day.
Crews filmed the movie in Wilmington in 2018.
Drought is set in North Carolina in 1993, as the state experiences a historic drought. It follows the story of a teen with autism who is fascinated by the weather and predicts that a storm will soon hit nearby. His sister crafts a plan to help him chase the storm, stealing their mother’s ice cream truck to embark on a road trip about family, forgiveness, and following your dreams.
Filmmakers Hannah Black and Megan Petersen are the women behind the project.
The filmmakers starred in the movie, alongside brothers from Wilmington, Owen Scheid, who has autism, and Drew Scheid.
“It means a lot to us to have authentic representation in film for someone who is on the autism spectrum and even authentic representation of the south,” Peterson said. “Sometimes, we see southern stories that are a bit of a caricature. So, our heart is through and through this film to represent these stories in an authentic way.”
Black praised the film crews who worked on the project.
“We’re really fortunate to have some special folks here that are so talented and work so hard and they deserve to be seen and celebrated,” she said.
The two filmmakers won a competition and the Duplass Brothers, Mark and Jay, Emmy winning producers, directors, writers and actors, signed on to executive produce the film.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.