First Alert Forecast: unseasonable cold with another frosty or freezing night ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! Bundle up and hang on to your hat as wintry winds bluster across the Cape Fear Region once again this afternoon. Your First Alert Forecast features abundant sun but temperatures struggling to hit 50s amid north and northwest winds that will make it feel in the much cooler 40s at times.
Record-challenging low temperatures pose a frost and / or freeze risk once again tonight. Lower to middle 30s will be most common; a few outlying spots may clip the upper 20s. Use your WECT Weather App to see if any bulletins are effective for your specific spot as you tend to your garden!
Your First Alert Forecast continues with chilly, possibly frosty final night of Passover and a beautifully sunny Easter Sunday! The new work week feature a continuation of the sunshine and the warming trend. Catch details on these times and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here. Or, tap your WECT Weather App for a ten-day outlook for any spot you like!
