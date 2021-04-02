First Alert Forecast: Freeze Warnings tonight as cold high pressure lingers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We hope you are having a great Friday evening! You’re going to want to grab your jacket this evening as temperatures quickly plunge after sunset under clear skies. At least gusty 20 mph winds will lighten up.
A possible record-breaking low is in the forecast for this evening where freeze warnings are also in effect. Most spot in southeast North Carolina will drop below freezing with upper 20s and lower 30s most common. Use your WECT Weather App to see if any bulletins are effective for your specific location as you tend to your garden! Saturday will feature lots of sun and milder high in the upper 50s to near 60.
Easter Sunday is the beginning of a warm and sunny trend into the coming work week. Catch details on these times and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here. Or, tap your WECT Weather App for a ten-day outlook for any spot you like!
