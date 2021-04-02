Death investigation underway after man found unresponsive on Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is investigating after a man died after he was found unconscious on the south end of the island Friday morning.
According to a news release, police were dispatched to Beach Access 40 around 5:15 a.m. after a 911 caller reported that a man was unconscious and not responding.
Police and fire department personnel performed emergency medical care on the man until paramedics could arrive at the scene.
The man was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
No other details were released.
