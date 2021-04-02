Alex Highsmith: How the chip on his shoulder helped him make the NFL (“1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

Maybe the chip on Highsmith’s shoulder comes from being an unheralded recruit for a high school team that went winless during his senior season. No matter. It is engrained in the 6′4″, 240 pound young man. His Christian Faith and love for his family may be the only things that run deeper. It is evident during conversations about his rookie season with the Steelers. While reporters and analysts point out the positive results, 48 tackles (30 solo), two quarterback sacks and one interception while playing in all 16 games and starting five contests, Highsmith is much more critical of his performance.