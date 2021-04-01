Two workers shocked after crane hits power line at construction site

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two workers were shocked after a crane struck a power line at a construction site in New Hanover County Thursday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, a construction crew was operating a crane at the site, located between 8116 and 8128 Market Street in the Porters Neck area, when the crane hit a power line, causing it to break and arc which led to another power line exploding.
Two workers were shocked during the incident and taken by paramedics to the hospital. Their current conditions are not known.
Duke Energy crews arrived at the scene and killed power to the live wires.
A temporary power outage affected nearby traffic lights and businesses in the Porters Neck area while Duke Energy crews finished up their work.
