Topsail Turtle Project holding orientation for volunteers

TOPSAIL ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Want to protect sea turtles in our area? The Topsail Turtle Project could use your help.
The Topsail Turtle Project will holding information and orientation sessions this month for those looking to become volunteer beach walkers and nest sitters.
The session are free and will be held online but registration is required.
Sessions will be held:
- Tuesday, April 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Click here to register
- Wednesday, April 14, 1-3 p.m. Click here to register
“Beginning on May 1 volunteers with the Topsail Turtle Project walk every mile of Topsail Island each morning searching for sea turtle tracks so that nests can be identified and protected,” project organizers said.
