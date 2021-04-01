Parking permit registration now open in Kure Beach

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Kure Beach opened the application process for parking permit registration of your license plate on Wednesday, March 31.
License plate registration is a voluntary, two-step process for residents who wish to park close to the beach between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Residents can also choose to pay the hourly rates or to walk to the beach or downtown.
- Apply to the Town where the residency for special rates will be verified and Coupon Code provided for each plate you wish to register.
- Use the Coupon Code on the Premium system to facilitate registration and billing.
According to an update from Mayor Craig Bloszinsky, Kure Beach’s paid parking enforcement begins April 7 and runs through September 30, 2021; however, there will be a grace period through April 21 while people become accustomed to paid parking.
Kure Beach Town Council voted in favor of paid parking at its meeting February 1st to share the costs of increasing traffic through the town, beach replenishment, and to support the lifeguard program.
The cost for visitors is $5.00 an hour and $20.00 a day.
People who live locally can get a parking pass for $20.00 and are allowed two per household. A yearly pass is also available to the public for $200.00.
Click here for Kure Beach parking information.
