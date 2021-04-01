North Carolina among 28 states with high case rates that are increasing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Warnings are coming out about COVID-19 as cases are trending upward again.
Many states, including ours, have eased restrictions.
Currently, our state’s case rate is trending upward. The average daily number for new cases has increased 10 percent over the last two weeks. Of our surrounding states, only Virginia has a higher rate than North Carolina.
North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, and Georgia are not among those that have seen a large increase in deaths over the last two weeks. But that could change with time as deaths tend to rise a few weeks after there’s a spike in infections.
