Florida man wanted for child sex crimes in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Florida man is wanted on two dozen child sex crime charges in Brunswick County, according to the sheriff’s office.
A Facebook post by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office states Thomas Davis Ingram, Jr., 40, of Lake City, Florida, is charged with 24 counts of first-degree statutory sex offense of a child. The alleged incidents occurred between Jan. 2012 and Dec. 2013.
Investigators believe Ingram is in the Jacksonville, Florida area.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Det. Stanley at 910-274-6367 or call 911.
