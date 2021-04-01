First Alert Forecast: frosty or freezing nights ahead for SE NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wintry winds blustered across the Cape Fear Region on this Thursday afternoon. Temperatures ran about twenty degrees colder than yesterday amid gusty northwest winds.
Record-challenging low temperatures pose a frost and / or freeze risk for the next couple of nights. Lower to middle 30s will be most common; a few outlying spots may clip the upper 20s. Use your WECT Weather App to see if any bulletins are effective for your specific spot as you tend to your garden!
Your First Alert Forecast continues with chilly, possibly frosty final night of Passover and a beautifully sunny Easter Sunday! The new work week feature a continuation of the sunshine and the warming trend. Catch details on these times and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here. Or, tap your WECT Weather App for a ten-day outlook for any spot you like!
